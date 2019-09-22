Ghana's Prince Pambo named instructor for CAF MRI course in Cairo this month

CAF Medical Committee member Prince Pambo will be one of three instructors for in a two-day Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) course in Cairo, Egypt.

Thirteen medical practitioners selected from the six CAF zones will participate in the event from 23-24 September, 2019.

It is aimed at establishing a panel of experts to conduct and supervise MRI related issues on the continent.

MRI, a test that uses powerful magnets, radio waves and a computer to make detailed pictures of the body, has been applied at CAF underage competitions,

especially at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations since 2005.

According to CAF, the practitioners’ inputs would also be essential in ensuring that CAF maintains an accurate database of players who participate in underage competitions.

There will be practical sessions at the Al Salam Hospital in Cairo, where the participants would be taken through the procedures and technicalities involved in ensuring precise MRI results.

The other course instructors are Algeria’s Yacine Zerguini who is Vice President of CAF’s Medical Committee and Michiko Dohi (Japan), a member of AFC Medical Committee.