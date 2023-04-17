GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's Princella Adubea helps Kiryat Gat win Israeli Women's Premier League title

Published on: 17 April 2023
Black Queens forward Princella Adubea has helped Kiryat Gat win the Israeli Women's Premier League title for the third consecutive year.

Adubea's outstanding performance was crucial in her team's victory over Maccabi Hadera, where she contributed a goal and an assist to secure a 2-0 win.

Adubea, who joined Kiryat Gat in 2022, has become a key player for the team, which currently holds a 16-point lead over second place Hapoel Ketamon Jerusalem, with five games remaining.

The 24-year-old's impressive form for Kiryat Gat caught the attention of the Black Queens, and she was selected for the international friendlies against Senegal last week.

Adubea's success in Israel is a testament to her skill and talent, and it is hoped that she will continue to shine both domestically and internationally.

 

