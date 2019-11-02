Ghana's Prosper Kasim bags Birmingham Legion FC Player of the Season gong

Former Inter Allies forward Prosper Kasim has been named Birmingham Legion FC Player of the season.

The Alabama-based outfit announced that, following a team vote, Prosper Kasim has won the 2019 Legion FC Most Valuable Player award.

The 22-year-old churned out 35 appearances, starts (34), and minutes played (2,845), across the 2019 USL Championship Regular Season and Playoffs.

Ksim won Golden Boot as the team-leader in goals scored in the regular season with seven.

He was tied with forward JJ Williams, but the official tiebreaker is assists, where Kasim outpaced his teammate by two.

Kasim also was first on the team in shots (59) and chances created (53), was tied for fifth in assists, was third in passes (1,057), was tied for fourth in interceptions (30), was fifth in tackles (49), and threw in 11 clearances and an 80.4% passing completion percentage for good measure.