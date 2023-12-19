Ghana's provisional 2023 AFCON squad includes five local players

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named five local players in his provisional 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The list includes a trio from Medeama and Richmond Lamptey who has been excellent this season, and has the support of many to be included in the final squad for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

According to reports, the local players selected by Hughton include Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu, Asante Kotoko's midfield enforcer Richmond Lamptey, and Medeama's striker Jonathan Sowah, defender Fataw Abdul Hamidu, and goalkeeper Felix Kyei.

The provisional squad was submitted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last week, and Hughton has until January 3 to finalise his selection, reducing the squad to the final 27 players for the tournament.

Ghana are placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13.