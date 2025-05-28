Ghana’s Ragnar Ache buzzing to complete FC Köln switch

German-born striker Ragnar Ache has expressed his excitement after sealing a long-term move to Bundesliga side FC KÃ¶ln ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Ache, who is of Ghanaian descent, joins the newly-promoted top-flight club from FC Kaiserslautern, where he impressed with a standout campaign in the second division.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals and added one assist in 30 league appearances, catching the attention of KÃ¶ln as they prepare for life in the Bundesliga.

Following the announcement of his transfer, Ache shared his enthusiasm about joining the club and playing in front of their passionate fanbase.

“When I got the call from 1. FC KÃ¶ln, I just thought: Great! Now I’m really happy that my move to Cologne has worked out and can hardly wait to play here at the RheinEnergieSTADION,” he said.

“At my last game for Kaiserslautern, I was already able to experience the incredible atmosphere of the Cologne fans; now I want to be on the pitch here for FC Koln and hopefully celebrate my goals often.”

FC KÃ¶ln confirmed the signing on Tuesday, May 27, stating that Ache has committed to the club until June 30, 2029.

The move marks a significant step in Ache’s career as he returns to the Bundesliga, aiming to help KÃ¶ln secure their top-flight status.