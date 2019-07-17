Ghana’s Raphael Dwamena handed No. 9 shirt at Real Zaragoza

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has been handed the number 9 shirt at new club Real Zaragoza.

Dwamena joined the Blanquillos on a season-long loan deal from La Liga side UD Levante.

The Ghana international is expected to revive his career at the Segunda Division side after his struggles at the Cuitat de Valencia.

The 23-year-old has been given the number 9 jersey at the club.

Dwamena has got loads of weight on his shoulders to carry the team on his shoulders as the former occupants of the shirt, Alvaro Vazquez Garcia - who left the side to join Sporting Gijon following the end of his loan deal from Espanyol.

The 28-year-old netted 8 goals in 22 matches for the side as they finished 15th on the Segunda Division standings.

Dwamena meanwhile will be presented as a player of Real Zaragoza before the media on Wednesday at 10:30 am at the La Romareda Stadium.

And later, at 11:00 am, he will step onto the pitch of the stadium to be received by the fans.

He made 12 appearances for UD Levante during the 2018/19 La Liga season, registering one assist but failed to hit the twine.