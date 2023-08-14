Ghana's Raphael Dwamena thankful after scoring against Inter Milan in friendly

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has expressed gratitude after scoring for Egnatia against Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly ahead of their respective seasons.

The Albanian side succumbed to a 4-2 defeat but Raphael Dwamena played an impressive game opening the scoring for the captivating game.

Raphael Dwamena scored the game's first goal just seven minutes into the match to surprise Inter Milan and give Egnatia the lead.

Dwamena's goal gave Egnatia the lead at the end of the first half.

After the break, Nicolo Barella tied the score for Inter Milan before Egnatia took the lead once more.

Six minutes after the hour mark, Fernando Medeiros successfully converted a penalty to give Egnatia the lead again.

In three minutes to seal a 4-2 victory for Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez scored twice in the 79th and 82nd minutes.

After the game, he took to Instagram to praise God for the goal. He wrote, “It is not of him who wills, nor him who runs, but of God who shows mercy. Romans 9:16.”

Raphael Dwamena has three goals this season in 2 UEFA Conference League matches.