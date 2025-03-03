Ghana’s Red Star defender Ebenezer Annan's earns Serbian media recognition

Black Stars left-back Ebenezer Annan has once again caught the attention of Serbian media and football fans, earning an interview in the sports newspaper Red-White World.

Annan’s performances in the Serbian SuperLiga have been widely praised, with football pundits recognizing his impact.

In his debut season (2023), he was voted the league’s best left-back while on loan at Novi Pazar from Bologna.

The 22-year-old joined Serbian champions Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) last summer but spent the first half of the season on loan at OFK Beograd.

Since returning to Red Star in December, he has established himself in the first team and secured a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

Annan has started five of Red Star’s last six league matches in the second half of the season.

In his interview, he spoke about the trust of his coach and what it means to play in the Eternal Derby.

What is it like to be a part of Serbia's biggest football spectacle?

"It is a very nice feeling to play in the Eternal Derby. I'm always excited to play in front of the nation's attic. I feel extra confidence and courage."

What kind of relationship do you have with coach Vladan MilojeviÄ‡?

"Very good. I often talk to the boss; he points out my mistakes as well as where I could improve. The coach has shown me that he has confidence in me, and that trust means a lot to me."

Where did you start your career, and which clubs have you played for?

"I played in Felina, and then I moved to Bologna, from where I went on loan to Novi Pazar. That’s how I actually came to Serbia."

How was your experience in Bologna and Imolese?

"I gained significant experience in Italy. It is a very important part of my career. I worked hard in every training session and enjoyed the games."

Next in line in your position are Andrej ÄuriÄ‡ and Veljko MiloÅ¡avljeviÄ‡. To what extent is it a challenge?

"It didn’t present a burden to me. We just want to help each other and improve the game because we've been together for a long time."

Which player do you learn the most from?

"It is difficult to choose. Everyone has a quality that is specific only to him. I try to learn from everyone."

What is the goal after the triumph in PanÄevo over Å½elezniÄar?

"We have clear goals. We are not interested in the points difference. We will play with the same vision in every game until the end of the seasonâ€”dedicated and with a clear mindset to score three points."