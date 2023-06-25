Ghana's resilience shines through in U-23 AFCON opener against Congo

Black Meteors showcased their resilience and determination in their opening match of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament against Congo. Despite a late fightback from their opponents, Ghana held on for a thrilling victory.

The match started well for the Black Meteors, as substitute Emmanuel Yeboah made an immediate impact after replacing captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh at halftime. Yeboah's intelligent pass set up Ernest Nuamah to score Ghana's first goal, giving them the early advantage.

Ghana's dominance continued, with Fatawu Issahaku almost adding to the lead with an audacious attempt from his own half, only to be denied by the post. However, Yeboah was not to be denied as he beat his marker and fired a low shot into the net, doubling Ghana's lead.

The game seemed to be all but wrapped up when Yeboah converted a penalty, after Edmund Arko-Mensah won the spot-kick. Although Arko-Mensah missed his initial attempts, the goalkeeper's infringement allowed a third kick, which Yeboah calmly dispatched into the back of the net.

However, complacency crept into Ghana's play in added time, leading to a nervy ending. Congo capitalised on the Black Meteors' loss of focus, scoring two quick goals through Reich Kokolo and Yann Ngatse within the space of a minute. Despite the late drama, Ghana managed to hold on for the victory.

Ghana's next challenge will be against host nation Morocco on Tuesday, followed by a crucial group stage clash against Guinea. With the win in their opening match, the Black Meteors currently sit joint top of Group A alongside Morocco, setting the stage for an exciting campaign ahead.