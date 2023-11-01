Ghana's rising star Ernest Nuamah nominated for CAF Young Player of the Year award

Ghana's rising star, Ernest Nuamah, has received a nomination for the prestigious CAF Young Player of the Year award, a recognition of his outstanding performances during the 2022-2023 season and the current one.

This 20-year-old winger achieved remarkable success in the Danish Superliga while representing FC Nordsjaelland in the 2022-23 season, bagging three individual awards – Young Player of the Year, Best Player for Spring (chosen by coaches), and Player of the Season (selected by fellow players).

His impressive stats include 15 goals and 4 assists in 34 games.

Starting the 2023-24 season with a bang, Nuamah opened with a hat-trick in the first league game and was named both the best player and best young player for the month of July.

His exceptional talents didn't go unnoticed as he secured a record-breaking transfer to French Ligue 1 giants, Olympique Lyon, in August.

Nuamah's journey to the senior national team began in June when he made his debut as a substitute during Ghana's match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers held in Antananarivo.

Additionally, he showcased his skills at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, contributing a goal in three games.

Notably, he scored his first goal for the senior national team as the Black Stars triumphed over the Central African Republic, securing a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

A statement on the CAF website also revealed that the ceremony will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the city of Marrakesh, Morocco.

Below are the nominees for the 2023 CAF Young Player of the Year award: