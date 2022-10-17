Ghana’s Salis Abdul Samed makes French Ligue 1 TOTW

Ghanaian Salis Abdul Samed has been named to the French Ligue 1 best 11 for week 11.

Samed shone in midfield as RC Lens defeated Montpellier 1-0. He is the only Lens player on L'equipe's team of the week.

The 22-year-old has also been ranked as the sixth best player in France by the popular sports newspaper.

After 11 games, Samed is ranked sixth in the league by L'Équipe. He trails PSG trio Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Marco Verratti, who are first, second, and third, respectively. Samed is also behind fourth-placed Adam Ounas and fifth-placed Nuno Mendes.

However, Samed, who began his career with JMG Abidjan in Ivory Coast, is ranked ahead of Kylian Mbappe on the list.

Samed hasn't missed a single game this season, appearing in all 11 Lens games and proving to be the team's most important player.

His impressive form has earned him a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

"The coach sent me a message this (Saturday) morning, he said to me: “You are going to be on the list." Salis is reported to have told Sportsworld.

"Everyone’s dream is to be at the World Cup and that is my dream too. I want to be in the final 26."