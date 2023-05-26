Ghana's Salis Abdul Samed named French Ligue 1 midfielder of the year

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been named the best midfielder of the French Ligue 1 season by news agency Get French Football News following his impressive display in the competition.

Many European clubs were interested in the Black Stars midfielder following a successful season with Clermont Foot, but he chose to play for RC Lens, who had only been in the top division for two years after spending a long period in the lower tiers of French football.

Samed eventually assisted his team in achieving European qualification, as they currently sit second in the French Ligue 1 table.

In addition to his achievements with his team, the midfielder has been named the competition's top midfielder by GFFN.

He was also rated one of the top eleven players in the Football News agency's survey of statistics. He was named alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar among other top performers in the season.

Salis has started 31 of 36 games this season in his first season with Lens while missing three due to suspension following a red card against Paris Saint-Germain.