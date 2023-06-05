Ghana’s Salis Abdul Samed reflects on a spectacular debut season with RC Lens

Salis Abdul Samed has expressed his joy and satisfaction following an impressive debut season with RC Lens in the French Ligue 1.

The Ghana midfielder joined Lens last summer in a high-profile €5 million transfer from Clermont Foot, and he certainly lived up to the expectations, playing a key role in securing Champions League qualification for the club next season.

Lens finished their campaign in style, securing a 3-1 away victory over Auxerre to secure a second-place finish.

Samed showcased his durability and skill by playing the entire duration of the match as Lens comfortably triumphed at the Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps on Saturday.

After the game, the talented midfielder took to social media to celebrate his outstanding season with RC Lens. He tweeted, "Finish line. The epilogue of a great season."

Samed's exceptional performances did not go unnoticed, as he was nominated for the prestigious Prix Marc-Vivien Foé award.

This accolade recognizes the best player who represents an African national football team in Ligue 1 and pays tribute to the late Marc-Vivien Foé. Samed finished in an impressive second place, narrowly behind Chancel Mbemba.

The Ghanaian midfielder's successful debut season with RC Lens has firmly established him as a rising star in world football.