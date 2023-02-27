Ghana’s Salis Abdul Samed shines in RC Lens draw against Montpellier in Ligue 1

In his first season with RC Lens, Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has quickly become one of the team's standout performers. And in their recent match against Montpellier in the French Ligue 1, he once again showed why.

Samed completed an impressive 97% of his passes, the highest of any player on the pitch, in the 1-1 draw against Montpellier. The midfielder's technical ability and vision on the ball were on full display as he consistently found his teammates in dangerous areas.

But Samed's contributions weren't limited to his passing. He also made 9 recoveries, showing his work rate and defensive ability in midfield. In addition, he won 5 out of 7 ground duels and completed 2 successful dribbles, highlighting his skill on the ball and ability to beat defenders.

It's no surprise that Samed has been one of Lens' best players this season. The midfielder has only missed two league games, showcasing his importance to the team. He has also contributed offensively, scoring one goal so far this season.

While Lens may be 10 points adrift of leaders PSG after 25 games, the performances of players like Samed give fans reason to be optimistic. With his technical ability, work rate, and defensive contributions, Samed has quickly become a fan favourite at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

As the season progresses, Lens will be relying on Samed to continue his impressive performances and help the team push for a higher position in the Ligue 1 table.