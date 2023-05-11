Ghana's Salis Abdul Samed to return from suspension for RC Lens

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is set to make a comeback from a three-match suspension for RC Lens as they take on Stade Reims in the French Ligue 1 this weekend.

Samed, who has been an instrumental figure for Lens this season, missed their last three games due to a red card he received in their match against PSG in April.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a notable absentee for Lens in their victories against Monaco, Toulouse and Olympic Marseille in the French top flight. However, his return will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the team as they continue to push for a place in Europe next season.

Currently sitting second in the Ligue 1 table after 34 games, Lens will be hoping to secure a vital three points in their quest for European football, with Samed's inclusion in the squad providing much-needed depth and quality.

Samed has been a consistent performer for Lens this season, featuring in 29 games in the Ligue 1 and contributing with a goal and an assist. His presence in the midfield has been vital in Lens' impressive campaign, and the team will be looking to him to make an immediate impact upon his return from suspension.