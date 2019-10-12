Ghana’s Samuel Obeng included in Real Oviedo squad for Albacete clash

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Obeng has been named in Real Oviedo matchday squad for Sunday’s Spanish Segunda Division clash against Albacete.
The 22-year old has been impressive for the team following since joining from low-tier side CD Calahora.
His superlative display has prompted coach xx to include him in his final 19-man squad for Sunday’s encounter against Albacete Balompie.
Check the squad-list below,,
- Goalkeepers : Alfonso Herrero and Nereo Champagne.
Defenses : Javi Fernández, Carlos Hernández, Juanjo Nieto, Christian Fernández and Mossa.
- Midfielders : Jimmy Suárez, Borja Sánchez, Sergio Tejera, Lolo González and Edu Cortina.
- Ends : Marco Sangalli, Omar Ramos, Saúl Berjón and Viti Rozada.
Forwards : Joselu, Ibra Baldé and Samuel Obeng.
Obeng has scored goals in 3 matches for the side in the ongoing season.