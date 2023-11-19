Ghana's Samuel Obeng shines with goal in SD Huesca's victory against Real Zaragoza

Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng showcased his scoring prowess as he netted a crucial goal in SD Huesca's 2-0 triumph over Real Zaragoza in the Spanish La Liga 2.

Obeng, who started and played the full 90 minutes, made a significant impact in the 15th minute with a close-range header to the bottom right corner. Javi Martínez provided the assist with a well-placed cross following a corner kick.

The away side dominated the match, enjoying more possession and registering more shots on target. The lead was further extended to 2-0 when Juanjo Nieto scored with a left-footed shot from outside the box. Real Zaragoza faced additional setbacks when Lluís López received a red card in the 77th minute.

Obeng's goal marked his third of the season in 15 appearances in the La Liga 2, emphasizing his importance to SD Huesca. With this victory, SD Huesca look ahead to their next league fixture against Real Valladolid, maintaining their momentum in the highly competitive Spanish second tier."