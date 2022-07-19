Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia announced as special guest for #AWSportsSummit2022

Sportted Ghana Limited, organisers of the Africa Women’s Sport Summit, have announced that the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Hajia Samira Bawumia, will be a special guest for 2022 edition which comes off this month.

The third edition of the summit will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, July 27.

Hajia Samira Bawumia is a known enabler of women’s empowerment through her special initiative, the “Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP).”

The Second Lady’s acceptance to be the special guest for the 2022 Africa Women’s Sports Summit only reaffirms her passion.

This year’s summit is themed “Be the Change” – a focus on Sports Leadership in Africa and building stronger institutions.

Legal Practitioner and CAF Match Commissioner, Naa Odofoley Nortey, CEO of Tanzania giants Simba SC Barbara Gonzalez and a leading SuperSport TV broadcaster Thato Moeng have been confirmed as speakers.

The 2022 Africa Women’s Sports Summit will be a convergence of sports industry leaders and participants from across the African continent.

The Africa Women’s Sports Summit is a global platform for mentorship, training and championing greater female inclusion in the African sports space.