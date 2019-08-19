Ghana's Sellas Tetteh to be unveiled as Sierra Leone head coach on Tuesday

Ghanaian Sellas Tetteh will be unveiled as head coach of Sierra Leone national team on Tuesday, August 20, the country's Football Association has confirmed.

He will be unveiled along with his backroom staff at a press conference which will take place at SLFA secretariat in Kingtom.

Tetteh got the job after beating other shortlisted competitors including Goran Stevanovic, Peter Butler, Tahseen Jabbary and John Keister.

But news went rife shortly after his appointment that the Sierra Leone sports ministry did not recognize him as national team trainer — claiming that the selection process did not come to a logical conclusion and was incomplete.

However, the FA has rejected the claims and will unveil him to the general public.

The 62-year-old is returning for a second spell with the Leone Stars, after a temporary appointment in 2014, and is expected to resume on Thursday.

His first match at the helm will be in a 2022 World Cup preliminary first-round tie against Liberia in September. The first leg will take place in Monrovia before both sides face off in the reverse fixture. The games are expected to be held on September 2 and 10.

The encounters will indicate Sierra Leone’s return to international football after their ban for government interference was lifted by Fifa in June.