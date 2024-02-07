Ghana's Speaker of Parliament urges collaborative approach to address Black Stars' struggles

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged for a thorough examination of Ghana's football landscape in the wake of the Black Stars' dismal performance at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Following a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and two consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, Ghana failed to advance beyond the group stage, prompting calls for change within the football association.

In light of these developments, Bagbin stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges facing Ghanaian football.

He emphasised that simply sacking coaches would not suffice, and instead advocated for an evaluation of various aspects of the sport, including infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards, and administrative structures.

"It is high time we huddle together to discuss the current state of Ghana’s football and consider a comprehensive strategy for the future.

"Sacking of coaches is not the panacea to the challenges. We must evaluate our football infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards and administrative structures to identify areas for improvement," he said.

The Speaker's comments come in the aftermath of Chris Hughton and his staff being relieved of their duties as technical handlers of the Black Stars.

As the search for a new coach continues, Bagbin's call for a holistic review of Ghana's football scene resonates with many who believe that a systemic overhaul is necessary to restore the nation's former glory on the pitch.