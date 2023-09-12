Ghana's sports minister assures fans of Black Stars' stronger showing at AFCON 2023

Deputy Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobbie has assured Ghanaians that the Black Stars' technical team is committed to addressing their shortcomings for an improved performance at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Despite their recent qualification, the team's overall performance during the qualifiers has left fans wanting more.

Bobie expressed confidence that with thorough evaluations and necessary adjustments by the technical staff, Ghana can field a strong team for AFCON 2023.

"I believe the technical team will assess the team and make the necessary corrections going into next year’s AFCON so we can have a formidable team," he told Akoma FM.

"With good preparations and rectifying some few technical mistakes in our team, I believe strongly that we can make a very good impact at AFCON 2023."

Tuesday's friendly match against Liberia under head coach Chris Hughton's guidance aims to refine the team's skills and ensure they don't repeat their disappointing group stage exit from the previous tournament.