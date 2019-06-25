Ghana’s Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah sends well wishes to Black Stars ahead of Benin clash

Ghana’s Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has sent well wishes to the Black Stars of Ghana as they begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign today against Benin at the Ismailia Sports Stadium in Group F.

Isaac Asiamah in a post on Facebook, is confident the team can end the title drought this year as well as urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team.

“On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the good people of Ghana I wish the Senior National Soccer team, the Black Stars the very best of luck as the team competes in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019.

"Am confident the Black Stars, who have over the years been a force to reckon with, judging from their performances in previous editions of the tournament, is very capable of ending the 37- year long wait and annex the AFCON trophy for the 5th time."

Government can asure the nation that all logistics have been provided. The team must continue to live in unity and be committed to the task ahead as indicated by the President when he met the players prior to their departure for the tournament. As the President said, “without teamwork, you cannot succeed so teamwork is absolutely critical. You have to work for each other. Helping each other to win the trophy, that's the teamwork we are looking at.”

"I am appealing to Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars and passionately support the team as they strive to make us all proud."

There is no doubt that a spirited support for our gallant team during the tourney will surely spur them on to deliver the trophy for Ghana.