Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif calls for fresh approach to football governance

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has called for a fresh approach to football governance in the country, urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to embark on a comprehensive transformation of the football landscape.

Addressing the GFA's 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi, Mr Ussif explained the need for strategic development to enhance the appeal, competitiveness, and financial sustainability of domestic leagues.

He highlighted that solely relying on government investment in infrastructure would not be enough to elevate Ghanaian football and enable it to effectively compete on the international stage.

In his speech, Mr Ussif stated, "We must undergo a comprehensive transformation of our football landscape." He urged the GFA to critically evaluate their current approach and embrace a new vision for the future of Ghanaian football. Recognizing the challenges faced by Premier League clubs in maintaining their competitive edge, he emphasized the importance of reclaiming Ghana's position among Africa's best.

The Minister's call for change comes as Ghana seeks to revitalise its football scene and regain its standing as a force in African football. The GFA will need to address various aspects of football governance, including player development, club management, infrastructure, and financial sustainability, to ensure long-term success.

The Minister's remarks highlight the government's commitment to supporting the development of football in Ghana.