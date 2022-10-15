Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif congratulates Kurt Okraku on re-election as WAFU Zone president

Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has congratulated Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku after he was re-elected for a second term as WAFU Zone B president.

Kurt Okraku retained his seat by acclamation during elective congress that took place in Cote d'Ivoire.

The election was part of the agenda at the 15th General Assembly of WAFU Zone B which was held in Abidjan. on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Mr. Okraku went unopposed as there was no one who filed to contest him for the position he has previously held since May 2021 after taking over from Djibrilla Hima Hamidou who stepped down.

Mr. Okraku gets another four-year term to serve the West African sub-regional body with his rich expertise.

Mustapha Ussif in a post has congratulated Kurt Okraku on his re-election as the zonal president.

“Congratulations to the President of the @ghanafaofficial, @kurtokraku on his re-election as the WAFU Zone B President. I wish him the best and I encourage him to make good use of this opportunity for the betterment of football in Ghana and the sub-region”