Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif reveals how much was spent at the 2022 World Cup

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that Ghana spent $5,171,040 out of the $8,166,200 budgeted for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori was in parliament to give an update on Ghana's appearance at the just ended World Cup.

The Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage after losing two games against Portugal and Uruguay.

The team recorded just one win against South Korea in the second group game.

Mustapha Ussif indicated the expenses covered the team’s appearance fee, per diem, flight arrangement and others.

Addressing parliament on the expenditure at the tournament, he said, “Prior to Ghana’s participation at this World Cup I informed this house that our estimated budget was $8,166,200." Out of this estimated budget, Mr. Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171,840. This expense covered the appearance fee, per diem, flight arrangements, medical expenses, equipment, logistics, and hospitality.

Mustapha Ussif added that due to strict measures, the country was able to save $3 million after Ghana’s exit from the group stage “Mr Speaker, the reason for the surplus of three million dollars after our exit from the group stages is as a result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry's position to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.

“What means is that despite the Black Stars winning against South Korea we did not pay any winning bonus because we had negotiated for a qualification bonus."

He thanked Ghanaians for coming together to support the Black Stars during the tournament.