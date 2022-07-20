Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 20 July 2022
Ghana's Sports Minister receives customized jersey from Ajax star Mohammed Kudus 

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif received a customized Ajax jersey from midfielder Mustapha Ussif.

The Black Stars winger through his team presented the jersey to the Sports Minister at his office here in Accra.

Mustapha Ussif was very appreciative in his tweet after receiving the jersey from the Ghana international

"I am grateful to @AFCAjax and Ghanaian international @KudusMohammedGH for presenting me with his club shirt. Best wishes for the upcoming season", he said in a tweet monitored by GHANAsoccernet.com

Mohammed Kudus has returned to Ajax for preseason and is currently in good form.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals in two games in preseason for the club.

 

 

