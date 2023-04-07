Ghana's Sports Minister reveals Chris Hughton's contract targets as Black Stars coach

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed the targets outlined in Chris Hughton's contract as Black Stars coach.

Hughton, a former Premier League manager, recently signed a 21-month deal with the Ghana Football Association to become Black Stars coach, replacing Otto Addo who resigned after the World Cup in Qatar.

At the launch of the 2023 Ramadan Cup on Thursday, Ussif disclosed the four main targets outlined in Hughton's contract.

The Ghana FA has tasked Hughton with leading the Black Stars to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Additionally, Hughton has been mandated to identify talented players from the local leagues, qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup, and improve the country's Coca-Cola FIFA World ranking.

"The objectives are set by the FA for him to ensure that we qualify for AFCON and also to ensure that we identify local talents from our league. To also ensure that we qualify for the World Cup and also to make sure that our ranking in the FIFA Ranking improves. These are the objectives in the contract that he has signed," Ussif said in an interview with Graphic Sports.

The Minister also called on all Ghanaians to support Hughton in achieving his targets. Ussif expressed his satisfaction with Hughton's early results, which included a win and a draw against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.