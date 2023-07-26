Ghana's Sports Minister reveals plan for utilising 2022 World Cup money

Ghana's Minister for Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has officially confirmed the receipt of the prize money from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars earned a total of $10.5 million for their participation in the prestigious global competition.

During a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, 26th July 2023, Mustapha Ussif revealed the breakdown of the received amount.

Out of the $10.5 million, $1.5 million was allocated by FIFA for the preparation of the senior national team, while the remaining $9 million was awarded for their participation in the group stages.

"We have received [the World Cup prize money]. The FA has written to the Ministry that FIFA has transferred the prize money to the FA. They’ve written to us, and I’ve also written to my bosses," Minister Ussif stated.

He further detailed the plans for utilizing the money, citing precedents from previous World Cups. In the 2006 World Cup, a portion of the prize money was allocated to the FA for sports development and infrastructure, and another portion was sent to the Consolidated Fund.

In 2010, the government invested in the team, so all the prize money went to the government. And in 2014, some of the money was given to the FA for their participation in the AFCON in 2015.

This time, the government is considering using the funds to support sports infrastructure development and improve facilities, particularly at Prampram. However, Executive approval is still needed before any public communication regarding the allocation of the funds.

Ghana made a commendable effort at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, utilising an estimated $5.1 million during their participation in the tournament. With the receipt of the prize money, the government's decision on how to strategically use the funds is keenly anticipated.