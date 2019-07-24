Ghana’s Sports Minister to disclose 2019 AFCON expenditure today

Ghana's Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah will be in Parliament today to disclose Ghana’s expenditure for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as well as answer questions on how and why the team failed woefully at the tournament.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the round of 16 stage which has been labelled as one of their worst outings after making the semi-finals in the last six tournaments.

Prior to the 2019 AFCON, the Sports Ministry had been coy over the budget despite a lot of speculations concerning the actual amount to be spent at the tournament.

The Public Relations Officer of the Sports Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah had also told the media that government will announce the budget to the people of Ghana at the appropriate time.

According to sources, the Sports Minister has been summoned by Parliament and is expected to be in the House today to disclose the budget.

Earlier reports in the media had suggested that the country had budgeted $15 million for the tournament while others had reported $8.2 million.

During Parliaments last session on Friday, Majority Leader, OseiKyei Mensah Bonsu, announced that the sector minister will be in the House , to deliver a statement on the poor performance of the Black Stars at the just ended tournament.

Member of Parliament for Kumbumgu, Ras Mubarak, alsodemanded answers for what he described as an abysmal performance by the Black Stars in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations after exiting at the Round of 16 stage.

Other Members of Parliament have also expressed concerns over the Black Stars’ disappointing performance which saw them exit the tournament after a defeat by Tunisia at Ismailia Sports Stadium in Egypt.

The Minister is expected to also reveal the actual number of supporters that were sent to the tournament and how much it cost the tax payer.