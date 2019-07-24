Ghana's sports ministry spent $1m on Black Stars air fares in disastrous AFCON campaign

Ghana's sports ministry spent $1m on the country's failed 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

The West African nation spent huge sums of money in flying supporters and journalists to the lavish campaign in the North African country.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah disclosed to Parliament on Wednesday that government spent the huge amount on just airlifting people alone to the tournament.

The disclosure of the scanty budget, has raised eyebrows as it failed to capture the actuals.

The Black Stars lavish campaign came crashing on its head after the country failed to go past the Round of 16 after losing to Tunisia.

The diagnosis of the country's failed AFCON campaign has sparked massive controversy in the West African nation.

And details have emerged about how much the poor Ghanaian taxpayer spent in sending the team to pre-tournament camping in Dubai and the tournament itself in Egypt.