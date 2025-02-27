'Ghana's sports sector is a pale shadow of its former glory' – President Mahama

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has acknowledged the worrying decline of the country's once-dominant sporting prowess in recent years.

Ghana, a nation once celebrated for its remarkable achievements in boxing, football, and athletics, has found itself at a critical juncture, struggling to maintain its competitive edge on the continental and global stages.

Addressing the nation during the State of the Nation's Address in Parliament on Thursday, Mahama reflected on Ghana's proud sporting history, where the country had been a force to be reckoned with.

"Ghana's sports sector, once again, which was a shining example of excellence within Africa, now finds itself at a very critical juncture," he said during the Stae of the Nation's Address on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 27.

"Historically, our nation has been celebrated and has had remarkable achievements in boxing, football, and athletics. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case."

The call for reform comes at a crucial time, as the country's national football team, the Black Stars, prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, having missed out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted by Morocco.