Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey determined to recover from injury and return stronger

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has provided an update on his recent injury, expressing his determination to make a full recovery.

The Ghan international suffered a minor injury towards the end of the 2022/23 English Premier League season, limiting his playing time.

In an interview with Citi FM, Lamptey shared his ongoing efforts to recover and get back on the field.

He stated, "Towards the end of the season, I suffered something (of a) small (injury), but I am working hard on recovery to be back soon."

Despite the setback, Lamptey reassured fans that the injury is not too serious, indicating a positive outlook for his return.

Throughout the season, the talented full-back featured in just 20 matches for Brighton & Hove Albion. However, his commitment to rehabilitation signals his determination to regain full fitness and continue making an impact on the pitch.

Unfortunately, Lamptey's injury will likely rule him out of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match between Ghana and Madagascar, scheduled for June 18.