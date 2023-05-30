Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey grateful for Premier League opportunity amidst injury setback

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play in the prestigious English Premier League.

Lamptey, who chose Ghana over England, has spent his club career in England, featuring for Chelsea and currently playing for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Having started his career with Chelsea's youth team, Lamptey made the decision to join Brighton in 2020 in order to gain more playing time.

Since then, he has become a vital presence in the Brighton squad, showcasing his talent and establishing himself as a key figure.

In an interview with Citi FM, Lamptey remarked, "The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, and I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to play there."

Unfortunately, Lamptey is currently undergoing treatment for a knee injury he sustained in March, which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Consequently, he was unable to participate in Ghana's recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola.

Regrettably, due to his ongoing recovery, the speedy right-back is expected to miss the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Madagascar scheduled for June 18, 2023.