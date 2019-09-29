Ghana's Thomas Partey marks 100th La Liga appearance in Madrid Derby

Thomas Partey celebrated his 100th La Liga appearance with a man of the match performance in the Madrid Derby which ended goalless.

The Ghanian international was unplayable on the night as he dominated midfield against the likes of Kroos Modric and Casemiro.

He recorded a 95% passing accuracy from 38 out of 40 total passes in the first half alone. He had a 100% duel success rate in the opening period, winning four out of four, and also made four recoveries.

Also, the midfielder made a total of 79 passes in the entire 90 minutes he played, and made four dribbles, which was more than any player from either team on the pitch.

Partey since his debut in November 2015 has been an integral part of Atletico Madrid.

He has made 145 competitive appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.