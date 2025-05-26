Ghana's Thomas Partey nominated for "Best West African Player Abroad" at 2025 CIS Awards

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has earned a well-deserved nomination for the "Best West African Player Abroad" at the inaugural 2025 CIS Awards, set to take place on June 20, 2025, in Conakry, Guinea.

This recognition underscores his consistent excellence and pivotal role at Arsenal, where his tactical brilliance and commanding presence in midfield have shone brightly.

Featuring in 52 matches this season, Partey contributed four goals and three assists, playing a key part in Arsenal’s impressive run as Premier League runners-up and their journey to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

His ability to control the tempo, break up opposition plays, and provide leadership has solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s most reliable midfielders.

At 31, Partey blends experience with relentless energy, serving as both a mentor to younger players and a cornerstone for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

For Ghana, his nomination is a moment of national pride, highlighting his status as a footballing icon.

As anticipation builds for the CIS Awards, fans are eager to see if Partey will claim this prestigious accolade, further cementing his legacy as a trailblazer for West African football on the global stage.

He faces stiff competition from other four high-profile football talents for the prestigious honour.

They are Nigeria and Galatasaray talisman Victor Osimhen, Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, Guinea star Serhou Guirassy and Franck Yannick KessiÃ© of Cote d'Ivoire.

Below is the five finalists named for the "Best West African Player Abroad" category: