Ghana's top referee Daniel Laryea AXED from list for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana's top referee Daniel Laryea failed to make the cut for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this month.

The 32-year-old had hope of officiating at the continent's flagship football event when he was named in a 24-man shortlist for the elite referees seminar in Morocco last month.

But despite his experience in recent CAF inter-clubs competitions, Laryea could not make the grades to be selected for the expanded tournament.

In the end, CAF settled on 26 centre referees and 30 assistant referees for the 21 June to 19 July showpiece.

It includes some of the finest Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia), Gassama Bakary Papa (Gambia), Bernard Camille (Seychelles) and Janny Sikazue (Zambia).

Laryea, a FIFA badge holder, was selected for the CHAN tournament in Morocco in 2017.

He officiated at the 2017 African Youth Championship in Gabon and the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana in September.

List of centre referees

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho ( Angola), Joshua Bondo (Botswana), Pacifique Ndabihawenimana(Burundi) , Alioum Alioum (Cameroon), Amin Mohammed Omar (Egypt), Ibrahim Nour El Din (Egypt), Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia), Gassama Bakary Papa (Gambia), Peter Waweru (Kenya), Mahamadou Keita (Mali), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Beida Dahane (Mauritania), Ahmad Imetehaz Heeralall (Mauritius), Noureddine El Jaafari (Morroco), Jackson Pavaza (Namibia), Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo (Rd Congo), Louis Hakizimana (Rwanda), Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal), Issa SY (Senegal), Bernard Camille (Seychelles), Victor Miguel De Freitas (South Africa), Sadok Selmi (Tunisia), Youssefe Essrayri (Tunisia), Guirat Hythem (Tunisia ), Janny Sikazue (Zambia).

Assistant referees

Moukrane Gourari (Algeria), Abdelhak Ectchiali (Algeria), Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos (Angola), Seydou Tiama (Burkina Faso), Nguegoue Elvis Guy Noupue (Cameroon), Evarist Menkouande (Cameroon), Issa Yaya (Chad), Soulaimane Almadine (Comoros ), Tahssen Abo El Sadat (Egypt), Abouelregal Mahmoud (Egypt), Tesfagiorghis Berhe (Eritrea), Samuel Temesgin (Ethiopia), Sidibe Sidiki (Guinea), Gilbert K. Cheruiyot (Kenya), Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho), Attia Amsaaed (Libya), Lionel Andrianantenaiana (Madagascar), Azgaou Lahcen (Morocco), Arsenio Maringule (Mozambique), Mahamadou Yahaya (Niger), Baba Adel (Nigeria), Oliver Safari (Rdc), El Hadji Malick Samba (Senegal), Djibril Camara (Senegal), Zakhele Thusi Siwela(South Africa), Mohammed Ibrahim(Sudan), Waleed Ahmed Ali (Sudan), Yamen Mellouchi (Tunisia), Anouar Hmila (Tunisia)