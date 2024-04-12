GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana’s U-15 team set to resume training camp in Prampram

Published on: 12 April 2024
Ghana’s U-15 team set to resume training camp in Prampram
First batch

The national male U-15 team is set to resume camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, with coach Abdul Karim Zito and his technical team overseeing the proceedings.

Following a recent national scouting exercise, players have been identified and selected to join the camp.

Players chosen from the screening exercise are expected to report to Prampram for training.

The first batch of selected players is scheduled to report on Friday, April 12, 2024, while the second batch will report on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Football clubs whose players have been called up are advised to take note of the reporting dates and ensure compliance accordingly.

