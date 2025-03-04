Ghana's U-16 Women's team arrives in Malta for UEFA development tournament

Ghana’s U-16 Women’s National Team has arrived in Malta to participate in the UEFA International Development Tournament, scheduled from March 3-9, 2025, at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali - Attard.

The tournament features four teams: Ghana, Latvia, Malta, and Ireland.

The team, comprising 20 players - two goalkeepers and 18 outfield players - along with seven officials, departed Ghana on Sunday evening and arrived in Malta on Monday morning.

This tournament is a crucial part of Ghana’s long-term strategy to develop young female footballers and prepare them for future international competitions, particularly as they transition into the Black Maidens (U-17 team).

Under the leadership of Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa, the U-16 team is set to take on host nation Malta in their opening match on March 4.

They will then face Ireland on March 6 before concluding the tournament against Latvia on March 9.

The competition serves as a vital learning experience for the young Ghanaian players, allowing them to gain international exposure and improve their skills.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) sees this as a significant step in strengthening women’s football, ensuring a bright future for the next generation of female football stars.