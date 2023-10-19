Ghana's U-17 goalkeeper advocates for Richard Ofori's return as Black Stars number One

Former Ghana goalkeeper Ali Jarrah has voiced a compelling case for the reinstatement of Richard Ofori as the Black Stars' choice goalkeeper.

This plea arises in the wake of recent performances by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, the current first-choice goalie for the senior national team.

Jarrah's argument centres on Richard Ofori's prior role as Ghana's top goalkeeper, a position he held until an unfortunate injury forced him to the sidelines.

"Richard Ofori was Ghana’s top choice before his unfortunate injury, but if he’s back in the team and fit, he unquestionably merits the role of the team’s number one goalkeeper, ahead of Ati-Zigi," he said.

According to Jara, Ofori's exceptional skills and wealth of experience make him the ideal candidate to reclaim the coveted number one spot on the team, surpassing the current first-choice, Ati-Zigi.

It's noteworthy that Richard Ofori made his much-anticipated return to the pitch for the Black Stars in a friendly encounter against Liberia last month.

He was among the twenty-three players selected by Chris Hughton for the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America (USA).

Regrettably, these friendly matches yielded underwhelming results for the Ghanaian side, as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Mexico and a disheartening 4-0 defeat against the USA. In both fixtures, the Black Stars failed to find the back of the net, conceding a total of six goals.

In November, they are set to face crucial matches against Madagascar on the 13th and Comoros on the 21st, before focusing on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January 2024.