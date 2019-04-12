Ghana's U-23 deputy coach Michael Osei lands in Germany ahead three weeks refresher course

Deputy Black Meteors gaffer Michael Osei has touched down in Germany ahead of his three weeks refresher program.

Osei left the shores of Ghana on Tuesday to embark on a three-week refresher course in Germany where he will team up with compatriot Thomas Boakye who coaches the feeder side of German Bindesliga side FSV Mainz 05.

The Star Madrid trainer is expected to continue his course at TSG Hoffenheim before completing it at Bundesliga II side SV Darmstadt 98.

The soft-spoken coach is familiar with the German terrain after handling lower division side Offenbach Kickers and FSV Frankfurt U23 sides after calling time on his footballing career in 2007.

Osei is expected to return to Ghana in time to help coach Ibrahim Tanko prepare for the Black Meteors U-23 qualifier against Algeria.