Ghana’s U-23 star Kwabena Owusu faces possible sanction at Salamanca CAF for late arrival from international duty

Ghana youth forward Kwabena Owusu could face a possible sanction at Salamanca CF for late arrival from international duty.

The Spanish Segunda B club has opened a disciplinary proceeding against the Ghanaian striker after he returned from duty with the Black Meteors a month late.

Owusu played a vital role in the Ghana’s U-23 side that booked a place in the third and final round of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying following a 4-0 aggregate win over Gabon last month.

However, the 21-year-old poacher failed to join up with his Salamanca CF teammates in the wake of the match which has angered the coach Antonio Calderon and the side’s hierarchy.

The club have taken steps to sanction the Ghanaian after opening a disciplinary proceeding fathom the reason behind his intolerable behaviour although they did not specify what punishment will be imposed on the player.

According to the club, the player has rendered an unqualified apology, and has vowed to help the club in the final stretch of the season.

Owusu joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Spanish La Liga outfit CD Leganes in the summer.

He has hit the back of the twine ten times in 25 league games.