Ghana's Vice President confident in Sports Minister's ability to deliver best African Games yet

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his support for the Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, in his efforts to ensure the successful hosting of the 13th African Games in Ghana.

At a special ceremony marking the 100-day countdown to the games, the Vice President praised Ussif for his exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence. He also commended the Minister's strategic vision for the broader socio-economic impact of the games.

"The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in ensuring Ghana’s readiness for the 13th African Games. His commitment to excellence and his strategic vision for the broader socio-economic impact of the Games are commendable," Dr Bawumia said.

"I have full confidence in the Minister for Youth and Sports and his staff, and the Local Organizing Committee to organize the best African Games to date that would portray all our ideals and aspirations, not only for the Games but also for the people of our beloved continent, Africa."

The Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, and the Local Organizing Committee Chairman of the Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, were also present at the ceremony.

The 13th edition of the African Games is scheduled to take place in Ghana from March 8 to March 23.