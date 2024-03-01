Ghana's Vice President Dr Bawumia commissions University of Ghana Stadium ahead of African Games

Ghana's Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday officially opened the University of Ghana stadium (Legon Stadium) in Accra, which has been renovated to accommodate the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

The 11,000-seat capacity stadium was unveiled during a colourful ceremony, marking the beginning of the Games' preparations before its official start on March 8.

During the event, Dr Bawumia highlighted the significance of the African Games, stating that it embodies the spirit of African unity, independence, political and economic cooperation, and historical and cultural awareness.

He also mentioned that the Games align with the United Nations' recognition of sports as a means of achieving sustainable socio-economic development.

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the challenges encountered during the construction of the sports facilities, including the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field, and the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Nevertheless, he believes that the benefits of hosting the African Games far outweigh the costs, citing the immediate and substantial returns that Ghana stands to gain from the event.

The African Games will bring together over 13,000 elite athletes, sports administrators, technical experts, and officials, along with volunteers, to compete in various sports disciplines.

The event represents a celebration of African sporting excellence, promoting unity, cultural exchange, and friendly competition among participants.

The successful hosting of the African Games reinforces Ghana's commitment to promoting peace, unity, and socio-economic growth, demonstrating the country's readiness to welcome the world and showcase its rich cultural heritage.