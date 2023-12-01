Ghana's Vice president expresses full confidence in Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed unshakable confidence in the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, to ensure the successful hosting of the 13th edition of the African Games.

He conveyed this assurance during his speech at a special ceremony marking the 100-day countdown to the 2023 African Games scheduled to take place in Ghana from March 8 to March 23.

In his address, Vice President Bawumia commended Hon. Mustapha Ussif for his exceptional leadership in preparing Ghana for the 13th African Games.

He acknowledged Ussif's commitment to excellence and strategic vision for the broader socio-economic impact of the Games.

The Vice President stated, "I have full confidence in the Minister for Youth and Sports, his staff, and the Local Organizing Committee to organize the best African Games to date that would portray all our ideals and aspirations, not only for the Games but also for the people of our beloved continent, Africa."

The high-level delegation present at the ceremony included the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, and the Local Organizing Committee Chairman of the Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare.