Ghana's WAFU Nations Cup hero Stephen Sarfo joins Lebanese side Bourj FC

Ghanaian striker Stephen Sarfo has signed a one-year deal with Lebanese side Bourj FC.

The 27-year-old has joined after leaving fellow Lebanese side Tadamon Sour.

The former Berekum Chelsea striker has committed his future to the club after passing a medical, the club has announced.

Sarfo joined Egyptian side Smouha SC in December, 2017 but terminated the contract mutually after nine months.

He was subsequently snapped by the Tower club before deciding to switch to new club.

Sarfo was the top scorer when Ghana won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations with four goals.