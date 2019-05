Ghana striker William Owusu Acheampong is set to leave Royal Antwerp, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 29-year-old is seeking a new challenge elsewhere after helping side clinch an European slot next season.

The Ghana international will not be short of suitors after impressing in the Belgian Jupiler League.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands a number of clubs in Belgium and abroad are keen on the services of the striker.

Owusu scored seven goals in 33 matches for Antwerp last season.