Ghana’s World Cup budget submitted to Sports Ministry – Oduro Sarfo

A member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council Nana Oduro Sarfo has revealed that his outfit has prepared and submitted the World Cup budget to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He did not, however, reveal how much they have requested to aid the Black Stars in having a successful tournament in Qatar.

The tournament will start on November 20.

"The necessary budget for the World Cup has been sent to the ministry, and the ministry has accepted it. The last time we went to the Jubilee House, the president, the chief of staff, and the vice president all spoke about it," he said on Peace FM.

"It is in front of them and they are doing everything possible so that the players will be comfortable and ok for the Mundial. After that, we want to create euphoria here and some of it is going on a walk, we will pray at the mosque, and we will pray in church after that we will do lunch with the legends, and fan parks. Something that will make Ghanaians feel it."

Ghana will open a training camp in Abu Dhabi in the second week of November, while the technical team will receive the full complement of selected players on FIFA’s deadline.

Ghana's campaign will start on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal.

Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.