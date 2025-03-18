Ghana’s World Cup qualification will create travel and investment opportunities – John Paintsil

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil believes Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will create opportunities for Ghanaians, including travel and investment prospects.

Many Ghanaians have been calling on the players to give their best and secure qualification, as it would allow them the opportunity to travel to the USA, Mexico, and Canada, where the tournament will be co-hosted.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium before traveling to Morocco for their next qualifier against Madagascar on March 24.

Ghana currently shares the top spot in Group I with Comoros, both sitting on nine points from four matches.

Speaking to Happy Sports, Paintsil emphasized the broader benefits of securing a World Cup spot.

“We all know what qualifying for the World Cup will do for us. It will come with opportunities, open doors for people, and present investment platforms. People will get the chance to travel, so the fans should come and support us,” he said.

Ghana’s upcoming fixture against Chad is seen as crucial to maintaining their lead in the group. Chad is currently at the bottom of the table with just one point, while Madagascar sits in third place with seven points.

The Black Stars are determined to take maximum points from these fixtures to enhance their qualification chances and bring potential benefits to the nation.