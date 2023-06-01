Ghana’s Yaw Yeboah assists as Columbus Crew secure win over Colorado Rapids

Yaw Yeboah provided an assist in a thrilling encounter as Columbus Crew secured a 3-2 victory over Colorado Rapids at Lower.com Field on Wednesday evening.

The Ghanaian winger started the match and was substituted in the 61st minute, while his compatriot Lalas Abubakar played the full duration for Colorado Rapids.

Colorado Rapids took the lead in the 9th minute when Sam Nicholson unleashed a right-footed shot that found the bottom left corner.

However, in the 37th minute, Lucas Zelarayán equalised for Columbus Crew with a precise right-footed shot. Yeboah played a pivotal role in the goal, providing a cross that set up Zelarayán's finish.

Columbus Crew continued their momentum in the second half, taking the lead in the 62nd minute through Sean Zawadzki who applied his head to a corner.

The home side extended their advantage to 3-1 in the 72nd minute, with Cucho Hernández scoring as he found the bottom right corner.

Colorado Rapids fought back in injury time, as Cole Bassett managed to score their second goal, but it proved to be a mere consolation as Columbus Crew held on to claim a narrow victory.

Yeboah has three goal contributions in 10 games so far in the Major League Soccer this season.