Ghana's Yaw Yeboah scores for Columbus Crew in big win over Real Salt Lake

Ghanaian forward Yaw Yeboah netted a goal for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday morning in the Major League Soccer at Lower.com Field.

Yeboah's strike marked his first goal for The Crew since he joined the team last season. The former Manchester City academy player was brought on as a 74th minute substitute for Lucas Zelarayan, with his side already leading 3-0.

The host took the lead 14 minutes into the game through Aidan Morris before Zelarayan doubled the advantage from the penalty spot four minutes before the end of the first half. Eight minutes into the second half, Morris scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-0 for The Crew.

Yeboah then reacted quickly, scoring the fourth goal from close range to seal the win. He has featured in six matches for Columbus Crew in the 2023 Major League Soccer season, scoring once.